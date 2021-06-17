Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 226,622 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,622 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $43,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $137,707,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $107,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.