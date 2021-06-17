PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PTC were worth $66,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,629,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in PTC by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PTC by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PTC by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $134.68 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.02.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

