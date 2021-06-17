Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $26.81. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 5,981 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,535.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

