Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRPPF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39. Purplebricks Group has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

