Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.92 million-105.51 million.

Shares of NEW stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83. Puxin has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $149.56 million, a P/E ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

