PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-6.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.75.

NYSE PVH traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,503. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.19. PVH has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

