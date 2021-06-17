Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WRE. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -103.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 683.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 70,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

