Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.34. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.