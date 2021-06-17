Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Lifted by Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

NYSE NTR opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after buying an additional 237,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after buying an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

