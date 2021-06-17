Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Reduced by B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $24,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $1,377,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 165.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,647,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

