Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Victory Capital in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

