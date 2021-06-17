Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

