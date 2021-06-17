QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.60 million.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 270,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,863. QIWI has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Get QIWI alerts:

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Research analysts expect that QIWI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QIWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. QIWI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.