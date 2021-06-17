Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells $351,256.00 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QRVO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,961. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

