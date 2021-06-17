Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 348 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

QGEN opened at $48.03 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

