Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 483 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

