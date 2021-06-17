Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $162,000 Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VEREIT by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in VEREIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in VEREIT by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VER opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VER. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

