Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 314 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.87. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

