Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $143.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

