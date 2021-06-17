Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.54 and last traded at $103.54. Approximately 3,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 465,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.96.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock worth $2,455,095 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

