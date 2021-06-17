Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Invests $334,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $244.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.