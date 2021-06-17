Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.24. Qudian shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 269,542 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

Get Qudian alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 91,736 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 622,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $622.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.74 and a current ratio of 24.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.