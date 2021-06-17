Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 million, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 34,033 shares of company stock worth $151,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 61.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

