Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Qurate Retail worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Qurate Retail by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at $33,958,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097 over the last 90 days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

