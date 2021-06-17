RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.38. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 30,067 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $139.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in RADCOM in the first quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RADCOM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.