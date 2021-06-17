Raiden Network Token Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $19.54 million and $413,604.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00137708 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,030,151 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

