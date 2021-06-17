Raise Price Down 37.4% This Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Raise has a market capitalization of $46,972.26 and $8.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00060938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00025880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.14 or 0.00766086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00084184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042603 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.