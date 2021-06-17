Rami Rahim Sells 5,500 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 430,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

