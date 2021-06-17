RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $38.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.00 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $800.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,379 shares of company stock valued at $285,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

