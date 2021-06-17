Realio Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,754.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003804 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $90,754.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00137864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00180015 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.74 or 0.00921398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,894.40 or 1.00177513 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.