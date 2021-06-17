Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

O stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

