Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ArcelorMittal (MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS: MT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/17/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €29.50 ($34.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

