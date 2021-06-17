Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/9/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $31.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ASO traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.64. 29,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,504. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

