Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the May 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $104.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBGPF shares. Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Redburn Partners raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

