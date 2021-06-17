ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.74 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $65.66 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,756.09 or 0.99991927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00035317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00430244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00335364 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.01 or 0.00799841 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00077229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003319 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

