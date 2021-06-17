Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 876,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

REED opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.42% and a negative net margin of 27.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Reed’s by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Reed’s by 113.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reed’s in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.