Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Rekor Systems worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 6,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $422.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

