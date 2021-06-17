Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.82. Remark shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1,186,615 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARK. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $190.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,674,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 193,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 145,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Remark by 293.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

