ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.53 million.

SOL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $605.41 million, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.86.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

