Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GCM Grosvenor Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.05. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $55,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $12,528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $6,937,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.