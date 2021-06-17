Research Analysts Set Expectations for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report released on Monday, June 14th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,134,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,107,960 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 235.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

