Research Analysts Set Expectations for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

PK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,384,000 after buying an additional 483,058 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $426,065,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,103,000 after buying an additional 1,059,673 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

