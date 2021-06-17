Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

