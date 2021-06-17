Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Owens & Minor (OMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) recently:

5/29/2021 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

5/27/2021 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OMI traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. 18,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,698. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Owens & Minor Inc alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.