REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

REV Group stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.55. REV Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,742 shares of company stock worth $792,617 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

