Reviewing Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) & Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -45.44% -33.08% Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.08% -62.64%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Moleculin Biotech and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Moleculin Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.72%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.20%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Moleculin Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$17.35 million ($1.76) -2.12 Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.46 million ($0.55) -2.24

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moleculin Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors and pediatric brain tumors, as well as pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies. It also develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in Poland; WP1234 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and WP1732, an analog of WP1066 for the treatment of topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The company's lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor compound is WP1122 to treat cancers and viruses. In addition, it engages in the preclinical development of other drug candidates, including other immune/transcription modulators and antimetabolites, targeting glycolysis and glycosylation. The company has partnerships and collaboration agreement with MD Anderson, DERMIN Sp. z o. o., Animal Life Sciences, LLC, and WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp z.o.o for the development of various drug candidates. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. The company's lead vaccine candidate is TNX-1800, a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19. Its vaccines also comprise TNX-801, a live horsepox virus vaccine to protect against smallpox and monkeypox and serves as the vector platform; and TNX-2300 for the prevention of COVID-19. The company's lead CNS candidate is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine for fibromyalgia, and for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and alcohol use disorder. Its products include TNX-1300 for the treatment of cocaine intoxication; TNX-601 CR for depression disorder, PTSD, and neurocognitive dysfunction from corticosteroids; and TNX-1900 for migraine and craniofacial pain treatment. Its preclinical pipeline includes TNX-1600 for PTSD, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; TNX-1700 for gastric and pancreatic cancers; TNX-701 for radioprotection; TNX-1200, a smallpox vaccine; TNX-1500, a monoclonal antibody anti-CD40-L for organ transplant rejection autoimmunity; and TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. It also develops TNX-2100, a COVID-19 skin test. It has collaboration agreements with Southern Research Institute and the University of Alberta; and Massachusetts General Hospital. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.