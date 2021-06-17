Reviewing Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) & Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

0.2% of Royal Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Standard Life Aberdeen and Royal Vopak’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Life Aberdeen $5.10 billion 1.73 $339.65 million N/A N/A Royal Vopak $1.40 billion 4.29 $639.52 million N/A N/A

Royal Vopak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Standard Life Aberdeen.

Dividends

Standard Life Aberdeen pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Royal Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Life Aberdeen and Royal Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Life Aberdeen N/A N/A N/A Royal Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard Life Aberdeen and Royal Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Life Aberdeen 1 4 0 0 1.80 Royal Vopak 0 3 1 0 2.25

Volatility and Risk

Standard Life Aberdeen has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Vopak beats Standard Life Aberdeen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life plc and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters. Royal Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.