Reviewing Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yiren Digital and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58

Lufax has a consensus target price of $17.16, indicating a potential upside of 35.32%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yiren Digital and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.80 -$106.17 million N/A N/A Lufax $7.98 billion 3.92 $1.79 billion $0.95 13.35

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Yiren Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital -13.13% 3.51% 1.84% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lufax beats Yiren Digital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans. It also distributes short-term cash management, mutual fund investment, insurance, and securities and stock products. In addition, the company provides online investor education services, which include a range of investment and trading topics, and various types of training programs on wealth planning, market insights, and investment strategies; consultancy information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it is involved in the provision of services for financing lease and insurance brokerage businesses. The company offers its products through www.yxpuhui.com, and a wealth management website and mobile application. As of December 31, 2020, it had 60 fixed income products, 810 mutual fund products, and 296 insurance products. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

