Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Chimerix worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chimerix by 21.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $705.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

