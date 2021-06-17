Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 70,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,615,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CTBI opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

